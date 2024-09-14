Desperate Congress Resorting to Attacks: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS on Saturday yet again charged that an attack on its MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s house was orchestrated by the Congress government with the police providing protection to the attackers, and demanded action against the police officials who provided “escort” to MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and his followers who took part in the attack.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that the attack two days ago was a desperate attempt by the Congress government to divert attention from the fact that 10 BRS MLAs, including Gandhi, who were welcomed into the Congress by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, were all set to be disqualified.

“Gandhi who joined the Congress, now says he is in the BRS. All this for the post of the Legislative Public Accounts Committee chairman. It is time for the 10 MLAs to come clean as to which party they are in. All of them are set to be disqualified and the BRS will not be intimidated by these kinds of attacks,” Rama Rao said.

Speaking to reporters at Kaushik Reddy’s house in the morning, he said the BRS would not let up its holding to account the government and the Chief Minister on their promises to the people including the Six Guarantees, Rythu Bharosa, and other promises. For the past nine months, the Revanth Reddy government has been wandering aimlessly, without keeping its promises, Rama Rao claimed.

“This is the same Revanth Reddy who when in the Opposition said people should beat up any MLA who defects. Now that the High Court has made it clear that action must be taken against the defectors, Revanth Reddy and the Congress are fearful of the fallout and are creating new dramas including the attacks on BRS leaders,” Rama Rao said.