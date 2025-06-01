Desilting Causes Slush, Smell, Slip-Ups

Hyderabad: With rains lashing the city, roadside silt left uncleared after recent desilting works is turning into slush, spilling onto roads in several areas and washing back into the very drains it was removed from. This recurring problem has rendered the desilting effort ineffective in localities like Secunderabad, Rasoolpura and near Oliphant Bridge, where heaps of silt have remained unattended for days.

Residents say the uncleared sludge is making walking and driving difficult while undoing the purpose of desilting by clogging the drains again. “This silt has been here for at least five days. Earlier, there were big piles, but after the rain, only three patches are visible now. The rest has already flowed back into the drains,” said Durgaiah, a pedestrian near Rasoolpura.

K. Rakesh added, “Desilting was done earlier this week, but the silt is still lying here. People might slip while walking and sometimes the area smells bad. They clean the drains but leave the silt behind. What’s the point if it ends up back in the drains?”

Activist Sai Teja said, “Desilting is either delayed or done just for namesake. It’s like sweeping the floor and leaving the dirt in a corner—it spreads again. If timely and proper desilting is done before the monsoon, we can prevent waterlogging and make life easier for commuters.”

Responsibility for clearing the silt lies with both the GHMC and the HMWS&SB. While the board handles desilting around manholes, corporation manages naalas and open drains.

HMWS&SB officials said they remove the silt immediately using carting vehicles once desilting is completed. GHMC officials claimed they clear silt within 24 to 48 hours. Citizens are urging authorities to monitor the post-desilting process more closely. Timely removal of silt is essential to prevent unhygienic conditions and traffic hazards, especially during the monsoon.