Desiltation of Kadam project to start after 75 years

ADILABAD: The state government has announced the beginning of desiltation work on the Kadam irrigation project as a pilot effort to improve its storage capacity and expand its area under irrigation. The state Cabinet has approved the desiltation project, marking a significant step towards optimising the irrigation infrastructure.

Following the successful implementation of desiltation in the Kadam project, the government plans to extend similar efforts to other irrigation projects across the state based on the outcomes and experiences gained. The Kadam project boasts a full storage capacity of 7.6 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and aims to provide water to 68,150 acres of agricultural land. The project is equipped with 18 sluice gates, several of which were non-functional and required repairs.

It is noteworthy that the irrigation department had not undertaken desiltation in the Kadam project since its construction in 1949. This marks the first instance of active efforts to remove silt from the project. According to irrigation officials, the water storage capacity of the Kadam project had diminished to 50 per cent due to silt accumulation, and the sluice gates had not been properly operated for approximately 30 years.

The irrigation officials explained that the sluice gates were left non-operational out of concern that they might become damaged or fail during use. Improper operation of these gates could result in the uncontrolled downstream flow of water, potentially emptying the reservoir and causing operational failures. Regular maintenance and proper functioning of the sluice gates are essential to prevent such scenarios.

However, the officials monitoring the Kadam project acknowledged that desiltation requires significant effort and coordination. One of the primary challenges is identifying suitable government land for dumping the desilted material and managing its transportation. Additionally, the state government must decide whether the extracted sand can be sold to private parties or utilised for government projects after separating it from the silt.

Another obstacle in the desiltation process is the presence of a forest within the project area, complicating the logistics and execution of the desiltation efforts. Despite these challenges, the state government remains committed to enhancing the irrigation infrastructure to support agricultural productivity.

A few months ago, the state government undertook repairs on the Kadam project to ensure the proper functioning of its gates, particularly after the project faced flood threats in the past two years. These repairs were part of the broader initiative to safeguard the irrigation infrastructure and ensure its resilience against natural calamities.