Desi Chilli Prices Hit Record High of Rs.50,000 per Quintal at Enumamula Market

Warangal: Desi (chappata) chilli prices touched a record Rs 50,000 per quintal at the Enumamula Agricultural Market in Warangal on Friday, signalling a sharp recovery for the variety after four years of fluctuation.

The highest price was realised by Ravinder Rao, a farmer from Pullurupalli in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, who brought nine bags of the crop to the market. The produce was sold through Ambika & Co. and purchased by Shanthi Industries.

R. Mallesham, market selection grade secretary, said the minimum price recorded was Rs 18,000, while the model price stood at Rs 30,000 for the 300 bags traded.

Market analysts attributed the surge to strong demand for geo-tagged Desi chilli in international markets, with traders actively procuring the variety for export. Prices had ranged between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 in recent seasons, after touching a historic high of Rs 1 lakh per quintal in 2021-22.

Other varieties also recorded firm prices at the Warangal market. Wonder Hot fetched a maximum of Rs 36,000, Deepika Rs 30,000, Yellow Chilli (Teja) Rs 23,000 and US-341 Rs 22,100. The widely cultivated Teja variety recorded a maximum price of Rs 18,700 per quintal.

At the neighbouring Kesamudram market, the Teja variety recorded a maximum of Rs 18,789 and an average of Rs 18,489 through the Electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) auction. Traders said prices had increased from an initial seasonal average of around Rs 16,300 earlier this month.

Traders attributed the current rise to arrivals in major markets such as Khammam and Warangal, existing cold storage stocks and growing export orders.