Deputy CTO in Telangana ACB Net

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught Sridhar Reddy, State Tax officer (Deputy Commercial Tax Officer), Commercial Taxes Department, Punjagutta Circle-1 when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant.



Reddy demanded bribe from the complainant Srikanth, a businessman and resident of Uppal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, for showing official favour to finalize the audit of the complainant’s firm for the year 2019-2020 and to close the notice issued to him.

ACB officials said the accused officer performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Reddy and the surface of his office table yielded positive in a chemical test.

Officials said Reddy was produced before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him to judicial custody.