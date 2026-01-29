Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC Chief Pray at Medaram

Warangal (Mulugu): Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by his wife, and TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud along with his spouse, visited Medaram in Mulugu district on Thursday and offered prayers to the tribal goddesses.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Seethakka and Adluri Laxman Kumar, along with district collector T.S. Divakar, formally welcomed the dignitaries. The visit was marked by traditional fervour, with performances by Adivasi artists as part of the reception.

In keeping with local tradition, the Deputy Chief Minister and the MLC offered Tulabharam, bangaram (jaggery) equivalent to their body weight, to the presiding deities and performed special rituals, praying for the welfare of the State.

Speaking to the media after the darshan, Bhatti said he prayed for the all-round development of Telangana. He observed that the historic Medaram Jatara has been drawing national attention, with a noticeably higher influx of devotees this year compared to previous editions, owing to its spiritual and historical significance.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said they sought the blessings of the forest deities to ensure that the state remains peaceful and prosperous. He added that the district administration had made adequate arrangements to manage the large turnout of pilgrims attending the biennial tribal festival.