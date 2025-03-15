Deputy CM Bhatti Slams BRS over False Claims on Crop Loan Waiver

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka strongly refuted the false information presented by BRS members in the Legislative Assembly regarding the Congress government’s crop loan waiver scheme for farmers. Responding to queries raised by BRS members Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy in the Assembly on Saturday, Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government swiftly implemented the waiver within three months, unlike the BRS government, which delayed it for six years.

Providing specific figures, he highlighted that in Rajeshwar Reddy’s own constituency, Jangaon, the previous BRS government waived Rs 124 crore in farm loans over five years, whereas the Congress government waived Rs 263 crore in just three months. Similarly, in Gajwel represented by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the BRS government waived Rs 104.3 crore, while the Congress government cleared Rs 237.33 crore. In Siddipet represented by BRS leader T. Harish Rao, the Congress government waived Rs 177.91 crore, compared to Rs 96.62 crore waived by the BRS government. A similar trend was observed in Sircilla represented by K.T. Rama Rao, where the Congress waived Rs 175.84 crore, while the BRS had only waived Rs 101.76 crore.

Bhatti Vikramarka assured that all loan waiver details, along with data on other welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, bonus on fine paddy, free RTC bus travel for women, and free power up to 200 units, will be publicly displayed in respective areas for transparency. He criticised the BRS government for focusing on propaganda.

Further, highlighting the Congress government’s initiatives, Bhatti Vikramarka noted the appointment of vice chancellors to 12 state universities, including the historic appointment of a Dalit vice chancellor for Osmania University for the first time ever. He also highlighted the renaming and funding of the Women’s University in Koti, as well as a Rs 540 crore allocation for new buildings.

The Deputy Chief Minister elaborated on the state government’s commitment to education through the Young India International Schools, with state-of-the-art facilities spread across 20 to 25 acres each, and the development of Young India Skill University in collaboration with industry leaders. He defended Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s dedication to the education sector, contrasting it with the previous BRS government’s inaction.

"It was wrong on your part to say that Revanth Reddy has no time to focus on the Education department . We are proud of our CM's services to the Education department. How can you compare our CM with your ex-CM KCR. Our CM works hard,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Taking a jab at BRS leaders, Bhatti Vikramarka accused them of being unable to digest the benefits being provided to the people of Telangana. He reaffirmed the Congress government’s resolve to prioritise public welfare and ensure transparency in state finances.