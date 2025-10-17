Deputy CM Bhatti: Power Dept to Play Key Role in Rising Telangana

Nalgonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the power department will play a crucial role in achieving the goals of Telangana Rising Vision 2047.

At a review meeting with electricity department officials from the undivided Khammam and Warangal districts, held at the Khammam district collectorate, he said that quality power supply is the foundation for development across all sectors. The state government, he added, is working seriously toward making Telangana a $3-trillion economy by formulating appropriate policies and expanding infrastructure to meet growing power demand.

Bhatti directed officials to prepare proposals to provide irrigation water to Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) landholders through solar-powered pump sets under the Indira Soura Girijana Vikasa (Indira Solar Tribal Development) scheme. He also instructed them to draw up plans for installing solar panels along major irrigation canals and fields, and for setting up floating solar projects at medium irrigation reservoirs. He suggested exploring solar projects even on endowment lands, noting that increased solar power generation would reduce power costs.

He said a pilot project will soon be launched to supply complete solar power to selected villages in Mahbubnagar and Khammam districts, and that steps are being taken to help farmers install solar pump sets.

The Deputy CM directed officials to inform households receiving “zero bills” about the actual amount paid by the government on their behalf each month. He also asked for wide publicity of the helpline number 1912 and said all complaints must be addressed promptly. “I will personally check the helpline’s functioning,” he warned, stressing that no loose wires or unsafe poles should remain to prevent accidents.

Bhatti announced that two new 400 kV substations will be sanctioned for Khammam district to meet growing industrial power needs. He said five Young India Integrated Gurukul Schools have been sanctioned for Khammam, each designed as a model institution, and that new industrial parks are also being developed. He emphasised the need to strengthen power distribution and transmission systems in view of these developments.

He urged electricity department staff to work collectively to enhance the department’s reputation. He noted that the Congress government has carried out long-pending promotions and transfers transparently and completed the appointment of directors recently.

Bhatti also announced plans to introduce uniforms for Northern Power Distribution Company (NPDCL) employees. He said electricity ambulances, equipped with transformers, tools, and technical staff, have been deployed in every Assembly constituency.

He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply for domestic consumers and to expedite processing of new agricultural connections.

NPDCL chairman and managing director Karnati Varun Reddy, chief engineers T. Sadar Lal, K. Thirumal Rao, Raju Chauhan, R. Charandas, and other officials attended the review meeting.