Deputy CM Bhatti: Introduce EVs in Police Department

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the role of the police department was crucial in achieving the state’s goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He said that as a large number of investors was coming forward to invest in the state, maintaining law and order became extremely important.

In this regard, Bhatti directed the home department to not allow even the slightest lapse, and that every development must remain under constant surveillance. He said the state government will extend full support and cooperation to the home department in carrying out its responsibilities.

Bhatti was speaking at pre-budget meetings with the home department and later with industries and IT departments along with minister Dudilla Sridhar Babu, where he made several key suggestions.

He suggested that the use of electric vehicles (EVs) should be gradually increased in the police department. He directed that CCTV usage should be expanded and that repairs should be carried out wherever necessary.

Bhatti stated that achieving the $3 trillion economy by 2047 required adopting the public-private partnership (PPP) model, and advised the industries department to prepare plans accordingly.

Along with CURE and PURE, he said priority must be given to RARE (Rural Agri Region Economy) for the state’s comprehensive development. He directed officials to formulate plans to attract large-scale investments and industries in the RARE sector. Bhatti noted that encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) was a key priority as they have the potential to generate large-scale employment.

Sridhar Babu stated that the state ranked first in the country with 41 global capability centres (GCCs) and said the government would continue to support maintaining this momentum. The Deputy CM advised the minister to promote large-scale use of artificial intelligence (AI) in data centres.