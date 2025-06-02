Depressed Youngster Ends Life After Father Refuses To Buy BMW Car

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old youth committed suicide at his house at Chatlapally village at Jagadevpur on Saturday after his father allegedly failed to buy him a BMW car.

Jagadevpur Sub-Inspector B Chandramohan said the youth Bomma Johnny, who discontinued his studies after completing tenth class, was sitting idle since then while his father Kanakaiah ekes out livelihood by cultivating his acre agricultural land.

Of late, he started pressuring his father to buy him a BMW car. In spite of persuading him that it would not be possible to purchase a BMW car due to financial constraints. But Johnny did not relent and continued to put pressure on his father.

Unable to bear his torture, Kanakaiah promised his son to purchase Maruti Dzire car instead of BMW car. But Johnny did not relent. He also started putting additional pressure on Kanakaiah to construct a new house and lead a royal life.

When Kanakaiah refused to accept his son’s proposal, Johnny went to the agricultural land and consumed pesticide and returned home. A few minutes later, he fell unconscious. The family members rushed him to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday. The police said no suicide note was found.