Deploy Central Forces in Jubilee Hills: BRS

HYDERABAD: BRS Rajya Sabha floor leader K.R. Suresh Reddy on Friday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues of repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during campaigning for the Jubilee Hills byelection. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after submitting a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Suresh Reddy said the BRS had detailed instances of MCC violations by Congress leaders. He was accompanied by MP Damodar Rao.

The BRS urged the ECI to deploy central security forces in Jubilee Hills, citing “serious doubts about the impartiality” of the Telangana police. “We have requested that more women officers be appointed at polling stations, as the constituency has a large number of women voters,” Suresh Reddy said. He warned that without these safeguards, there was “every chance of fake voting in Congress’s favour,” and demanded strict enforcement of election rules to ensure a free and fair bypoll.