DEO Reviews Jubilee Hills Bypoll Arrangements

Hyderabad: District election officer (DEO) and GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-elections at the GHMC head office, where officials outlined measures to ensure smooth polling in line with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

During a meeting with zonal and nodal officers, Karnan stressed that all polling stations must be equipped with basic facilities and directed Khairatabad zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanthi to ensure that voters from Jubilee Hills are excluded from election duties. The nodal officer for EVMs and VVPATs was instructed to ready machines for voter awareness campaigns across the constituency.

Voter education under the SVEEP programme was also discussed. Chief veterinary officer Dr Abdul Wakil was tasked with coordinating with zonal commissioners to expedite implementation. Plans for setting up a media centre and communication system were reviewed with the PRO and media nodal officer.

They also reviewed transport arrangements, ballot paper distribution, training, law and order, security planning, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement, expenditure monitoring, helplines, complaint redressal, and live webcasting. Nodal officers were instructed to complete their assignments within deadlines and present progress reports at a follow-up meeting next week.