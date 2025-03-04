Dentists Demand Crackdown on Quacks

Hyderabad:The All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA) and the All India Dental Surgeons Association (AIDSA - Surgeons) submitted formal letters to all state Dental Council of India (DCI) offices on Monday, urging them to initiate immediate and strict action against individuals practicing dental quackery.

Dr Md Manzur, AIDSA president, said there was an urgent need to eradicate dental quackery. Unqualified practitioners pose severe risks to public health and tarnish the credibility of the dental profession, he said. The public faced severe health risks from quacks who practice dentistry without qualifications.



" They often fail to sterilise instruments properly, leading to the transmission of serious infections such as Hepatitis B, C, and HIV. Inefficient treatment practices and the use of substandard materials have resulted in several patients developing oral cancers and other severe complications," he said.



The dentists demanded that state DCI offices enforce regulations more rigorously, initiate legal proceedings against offenders, and conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of consulting unqualified practitioners.