Dentistry Is a Responsibility, Not Just a Profession: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: “Dentistry is not just a profession; it is a responsibility towards society. The skills and knowledge you have gained must be used to make a real difference in people’s lives,” Governor Jishnu Dev Varma told graduates passing out of the Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) here on Friday.

The ceremony saw Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) students formally inducted into the professional world. The Governor handed over degrees and urged the cadets to uphold the highest ethical standards in their careers.

Major General Ajay Misra, general officer commanding (GOC) Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and chairman of ACDS, praised the graduates’ dedication, reminding them that their role extended beyond clinics and hospitals. “Excellence in dentistry is not just about academic achievements; it is about the impact you create in healthcare and communities,” he said.

Several students were recognised for their exceptional performance. Dr Surabhi Bhadauriya from the department of periodontics received the Patron’s Rolling Trophy, Dakshin Bharat, for best overall MDS student. Dr Teressa Gregory was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Rolling Trophy for best all-round student, while Dr Sarah Raheel received the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Rolling Trophy for excelling in BDS academics.

In her address, Principal Dr Mamta Kaushik presented the college report, highlighting ACDS’s consistent performance in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings and its NAAC ‘A’ grade accreditation, making it one of India’s top dental colleges.