Denmark Ambassador Calls on Revanth Reddy; Discusses Cooperation in Education, Green Energy

Hyderabad: Denmark’s Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and discussed avenues of cooperation in climate sustainability, green energy, education, and empowerment of farmers and women. The meeting reflected Denmark’s keen interest, along with the Royal Danish Embassy, to collaborate with Telangana in advancing its long-term development roadmap.

The Chief Minister, in a post on X on Saturday, said that Denmark had shown enthusiasm to partner in the government’s ambitious vision of 'Telangana Rising 2047', which seeks to drive transformative growth while ensuring inclusivity. “Had a wonderful meeting with Denmark's Ambassador to India, His Excellency Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, and discussed a range of possibilities to partner and strengthen the Danish-Telangana partnership,” Revanth Reddy stated.The discussion is seen as a step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation between Telangana and Denmark in areas of renewable energy, sustainable practices, and social empowerment, aligning with the state’s focus on green growth and equitable opportunities.Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence on Saturday. The CMO stated that it was a courtesy visit. Along with him, Major General R.N. Srinivas, GOC, Dakshin Bharat Area, and Major General Ajay Mishra, GOC, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, were present.