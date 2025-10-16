Denial Of Salary: Rights Panel Issues Notice To HCA
Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has issued notice to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for violating workers’ rights and denial of salary to Bijai Durga Rath, the suspended administrative manager.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has issued notice to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for violating workers’ rights and denial of salary to Bijai Durga Rath, the suspended administrative manager.
Rath was appointed on June 23, 2021, through a process and his appointment was ratified by the apex cricketing governing body. Despite the transparent appointment and a directive issued by the Telangana high court regarding payment of his dues, the HCA had denied him his salary and statutory benefits.
The rights panel has issued a warning to HCA secretary, directing him to submit a comprehensive report by December 10 or face legal action under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.
Rath was suspended amid controversy revolving around the cricketing body which also led to mass suspension, including the CEO, in November 2021.