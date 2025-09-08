Demonetised Notes Worth Rs.1.9 Crore Seized in Narayanguda, Four Held

Hyderabad: The East Zone Task Force police seized demonetised currency notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denominations worth Rs.1.9 crore in Narayanguda and apprehended four persons, including a woman. The operation was carried out on Monday following a tip-off.

Officials said the accused had gathered near a theatre and the HMWS&SB office for an exchange deal. Acting swiftly, the police detained them and recovered three bags filled with the banned notes.

One of the accused was identified as Mulla Abbas (43), a native of Bengaluru. He was lured into the deal by a friend from Hyderabad, who assured him of contacts that could help in converting the banned currency. Prior to this, Abbas had already been searching online for ways to exchange the notes.

Abbas travelled to Hyderabad by private bus and checked into a hotel in Hafeezpet, carrying three bags of demonetised cash. Following his friend’s suggestion, he arranged a meeting with a man from NBT Colony, Banjara Hills. That man, along with two associates, joined him for the transaction near the Narayanguda theatre.

Based on reliable information, the east zone task force team intercepted the group and seized the cash. All four, including the woman, were detained. The prime accused, Abbas, revealed that he had purchased the demonetised notes from another source in Chennai by paying Rs.25 lakh, after being told by his friend from Bengaluru that the accused from Banjara Hills would offer him a commission of Rs.40 lakh.

Officials said the circulation and attempted exchange of demonetised notes remains a punishable offence and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved.

Two indebted youths die by suicide

Hyderabad: Two young men struggling with personal and financial issues died by suicide in separate incidents reported in Ghatkesar and the IT Pocharam corridor.

Shabad Ahmad Fahimi, 30, a resident of Pocharam municipality in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, was found dead in his bedroom. According to a complaint lodged by his elder brother Nadim Ahmad at the Pocharam IT police station, Shabad had worked in Dubai for nearly two and a half years before returning to India in January 2025. Since his return, he had remained unemployed, which allegedly led him into a state of depression.

In another incident, 22-year-old Santosh, who was addicted to alcohol and burdened with debts, died by suicide at his relatives’ house in Ghatkesar. Sources said Santosh usually stayed away from home, moving between friends’ and relatives’ houses. He reportedly borrowed money from almost everyone he knew to fuel his addiction.