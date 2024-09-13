Demolitions only after issuing just orders, GWMC told

HYDERABAD: Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court disposed of a batch of writ pleas challenging notices issued by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) under Section 254 of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019. The judge was hearing writ pleas filed by the residents of Gundla Singaram in Warangal district claiming that they were issued a showcause notice in 2022 pursuant to which they submitted the required documents. However, they alleged, they did not receive any response from the authorities. The petitioners pointed out that they were served another showcause notice early this year demanding the same documents, amid cautions that their homes were at risk of demolition. The respondent authorities contended that the previous notice required reissuance due to the time lapse and that the documents submitted in response to the latest notice would be reviewed. The judge, after hearing both parties, directed the municipality to review the petitioners' documents and issue a reasonable order in accordance with the law, effectively halting any demolition or coercive action until due process was followed.

Forester challenges non-interference order

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, took on file a writ appeal filed by a Nagarkurnool district forest officer and others, challenging an order directing non-interference in the activities of agriculturists and return of a tractor seized by the authorities. Earlier, a single judge decided a writ plea filed by the farmers seeking relief from ongoing disruption to their agricultural work. The forest officials were accused of seizing their tractor and refusing to conduct a joint survey to clarify the boundary between the forest and revenue land. The petitioners also argued that they held legal title to the disputed land and were being unjustly restricted from farming. The forest officials, on the other hand, contended that the part of land in question fell within a forest reserve, and the tractor was seized to prevent further encroachment. The single judge ruled that the agriculturists legally owned the land and thus could not be barred from continuing their agricultural activities. The panel will hear the matter next week.

Contempt case on public health director

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to Dr Ravinder Naik, director of public health and family welfare, in a contempt case. The judge was hearing a contempt case filed by M.S. Vijay Kumar, a senior assistant under suspension. The petitioner alleged that the respondent authority deliberately violated orders of the judge passed earlier. The services of the petitioner were surrendered by the superintendent of the Niloufer Hospital to the director on the ground that the petitioner failed to maintain the personal register and section files and allegedly misbehaved with an assistant director by using unparliamentary and abusive language. The services of the petitioner were thereafter suspended on the same ground. The petitioner preferred a writ plea challenging the suspension order wherein the judge passed an interim order directing interim suspension of the suspension order, and directed the respondents to reinstate the petitioner forthwith. The petitioner complained that despite directions, the respondents failed to comply. Accordingly, the judge ordered notice.

NMC chief faces contempt charge

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to the chairman/director of the National Medical Commission in a contempt case relating to relaxation for the compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI). The judge took on file a contempt case filed by medical graduate N. Yuthik and others, who had completed their graduation from a Ukrainian university and had cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Test conducted in 2023. The petitioners alleged that the respondent was insisting that the petitioners undergo CRMI for a period of two years contrary to the public notice dated June 19, 2024, which relaxed the period to one year. The petitioners contended that the Union Government had relaxed the CRMI period to one year because of the war on Ukraine. However, the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) failed to implement the relaxation. Earlier the judge, in a writ plea, preferred by the petitioner passed an order directing the TSMC to forward the applications of the petitioners to the Government of India within two weeks and communicate the decision to the petitioners. The petitioner alleged that despite directions, the respondent failed to comply and was guilty of contempt. Accordingly, the judge ordered notice to the respondent and posted the matter for further adjudication.

Cop refused pliant on Rs 10 coin, says plea

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea alleging non-registration of FIR by the Habeebnagar station house officer (SHO) qua refusal to accept coins of Rs 10 as legal tender. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Shaik Raheem, who alleged that Sardar Medical hall in Nampally had refused to accept Rs 10 coins against his purchase stating that they were no longer legal tender. The petitioner contended that as per the guidelines issued by the RBI, a complaint can be registered against persons who refuse to accept legal tender currency. Counsel for the petitioner M.A. Mujeeb argued that the Habeebnagar SHO refused to entertain the complaint which was illegal and arbitrary. He argued that despite sending the complaint through post, the respondents did not initiate action. After hearing the petitioner, the judge directed counsel appearing for the state to seek instructions and posted the matter to September 18.