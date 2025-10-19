Demolitions for Old City Metro Rail Pick Up Pace

Hyderabad: As land acquisition and demolitions pick up pace for the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s 7.5-km MGBS-Chandrayangutta corridor, officials are cautiously avoiding any damage to sensitive structures along the route. Rapid progress is visible from Darulshifa to Shalibanda Junction, as most business owners have relinquished their land in exchange for compensation, except for a few holdouts.

According to officials, there are over 100 structures of religious importance that will be kept intact. During the construction, the officials will modify the Metro Rail alignment wherever necessary to minimise traffic disruption and to prevent any impact on heritage or religious buildings. Compensation is also being paid to private owners as well as Waqf-related properties in cases of acquisition.

“This is being handled very delicately as there are sensitive structures all along the stretch. A few Waqf properties where open spaces are available are being acquired through adequate compensation. We are witnessing maximum cooperation, as they are being paid Rs 82,000 per square yard to clear the way for the Metro. These structures will remain intact since the engineering alignment ensures that not only are they untouched, but vehicular congestion on the route is also minimized,” a HMRL official told Deccan Chronicle.

The 7.5-km extension of the Green Line from MGBS towards Chandrayangutta is part of Phase-II of the Hyderabad Metro. After initial delays, the project has gathered momentum, with preliminary works beginning in early 2025.

Most owners avoided discussing details with this newspaper, especially those awaiting payments or negotiating revised amounts in exchange for their properties. Some admitted that construction had hit a roadblock near Sultanshahi, a few kilometres from Shalibanda, due to multiple issues.

“They approached us, but the compensation amount hasn’t been finalised. Many have already given up their properties despite the meagre amount being offered. It’s being said that there will be some realignment owing to a sharp turn and the presence of a nala beneath the HYDRAA area. We just hope our business remains untouched,” said Md. Jahangir, owner of a chicken centre near the 16th-century Daira Mir Momin graveyard.

Observers following the project noted that from Aza Khana-e-Zehra to Falaknuma, the Metro route passes through areas dotted with historic and religious structures significant to various communities. They acknowledged that several properties belonging to the Waqf Board, Heritage, and Endowments Department remain safe.

Some heritage activists expressed concern over minor damage occurring to adjoining historical monuments during demolition works. “It seems that some damage has been caused to the historic Alijah Kotla Gate. As work progresses, extensive excavation and pier-laying always pose a risk to architectural marvels like Aza Khana-e-Zehra,” observed local heritage activist Syed Ubaidullah.