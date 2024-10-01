Demolition of houses near Musi river kicks off

Hyderabad: Officials of the revenue department and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDCL) on Tuesday began demolition of houses on the Musi riverbed at Chaderghat. These structures, at Vinayaknagar and Shankarnagar, had been previously marked and the residents allotted 2-BHK houses at Malakpet and Jiyaguda.

The atmosphere at the locality was tense as people argued with officials seeking more time to remove their belongings. Police stepped in, and the people were allowed to remove their belongings.

Because the areas had small lanes, workers demolished the structures with hammers and crowbars, and could not use heavy machinery.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, an official said they have demolished only those structures that are on Musi’s catchment area and which they have marked ‘RB-X’.

“We have already handed over the keys of double-bedroom houses to 151 families living in the area whose houses were marked. Our efforts are all towards making sure people don’t face any problems,” the official added.