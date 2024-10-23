Demolition Fear Haunts People Along Musi: Etala

Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said the Congress government is giving sleepless nights to people living along the Musi banks who are under the constant threat of demolition of their houses. He decried the Chief Minister for demolishing the houses first and then saying DPR (detailed project plan) for the Musi project has not been prepared yet.

Addressing people while touring houses around the Musi, he said, "Houses constructed with hard earned money for 30 to 40 years are sought to be demolished. People feel they are out of the frying pan into the fire. People have come to fear Saturdays and Sundays. They are

unwilling to vacate their houses for facilitating construction of palatial buildings in their places. The police are not tolerating even social media posts about their situation. They are being called to police stations and repression is being unleashed on them, he said.

The BJP would stand by the people and not be a mute spectator as houses are demolished. We will hold a dharna at Indira Park highlighting this situation, he said.

The BJP state vice president, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, state general Secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu and other leaders visited the dharna chowk at Indira Park and examined the arrangements for the party's dharna on October 25.