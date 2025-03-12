Demand for water tankers peak in IT hub

Hyderabad: A sharp rise in water tanker bookings is reported from several places in western Hyderabad, following the advent of summer and severe depletion of groundwater. Thousands of residents and commercial establishments in western parts depend on tanker services for their daily water needs during the summer.

The situation has worsened over the past few weeks, particularly in areas with heavy commercial activity such as Gachibowli, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Madhapur and Manikonda. An official of the HMWS&SB said they are monitoring the situation and will take steps to make water tankers available.

According to the sources, nearly 80 per cent of the demand for water tankers come from just five divisions, all of those are located in the western part of the city.

According to the data provided by HMWS&SB, Durgam Cheruvu division tops the demand for water tankers with 42,466 bookings or 25 per cent of the total demand in the city. The second slot goes to SR Nagar, which recorded 19 per cent of bookings, followed by Kukatpally with 14 per cent of bookings, Manikonda nine per cent and Nizampet five per cent.

A senior HMWS&SB official said the rising reliance on water tankers in these areas is a direct result of the growth in commercial activity. “Because of large-scale commercial operations, we are seeing a sharp increase in tanker bookings. IT hubs, corporate offices, hospitals, hostels and shopping malls in Gachibowli, Kondapur, Kukatpally and Madhapur require more water every day than residences. In the past few days, we have also been receiving a surge in requests from Quthbullapur also,” the official said.