Demand for Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections grows

Hyderabad: The prolonged delay in holding Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) elections, last conducted in January 2015, has sparked outrage among residents, who have accused the authorities of “undermining their democratic rights.”

On Tuesday, members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by activist Telukunta Satish Gupta, submitted a formal representation to Cantonment Board president Brigadier N.V. Nanjundeshwara, MLA Sriganesh Narayanan and SCB CEO Madhukar Naik, demanding immediate action to schedule the long-overdue elections.

“This is a blatant violation of constitutional provisions. The SCB elections should be held once in every five years. Residents of the cantonment have been deprived of their representation for nearly a decade, which has seriously hampered development and accountability,” Gupta told Deccan Chronicle.

The JAC spoke about how the absence of elected representatives has left residents struggling to address civic issues and push for developmental projects. Several JAC members expressed frustration at the central government’s inaction, which they claim has created a governance vacuum. “How can any meaningful progress happen without elected representatives? Development needs accountability and accountability comes from democracy,” added another resident, calling on the central government to intervene without delay.