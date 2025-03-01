Demand for eggs remain high in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding bird flu fears among the people, the demand for eggs remains quite high in the city. They are shelling down Rs 72 for a dozen eggs.

Parashurama Reddy, a poultry vendor at Ram nagar, said “Although prices went down two weeks back, there is a gradual increase in the last four days. Amid bird flu concerns in February, egg prices went down by 0.75 paise but now they are inching back to the pre-bird flu prices.”

Chicken prices, however, remain very low. Vendors and wholesalers stated that the retail price of one kg of chicken is between Rs.150 and Rs.160, which are resulting in heavy losses for them.

Many customers told Deccan Chronicle that they are purchasing eggs but remain wary of buying chicken, though doctors are saying that eating chicken is fine.”

Meanwhile, mutton and other meat are in demand despite the spike in prices. Mutton is priced at Rs.900-950 a kg, while live fish is being sold at Rs.550-650.