Demand For Blood Donors Rise As Supply Falls

NIZAMABAD: The demand for blood has surged due to growing health and emergency requirements, prompting people to crowd both government and private blood banks in search of vital supplies. However, a lack of awareness continues to discourage many from donating blood, though some people and like-minded groups are stepping forward to support the needy.

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) is actively managing a blood bank in Nizamabad. While the monthly requirement is around 700 units, only about 500 units are currently available. This shortfall is especially critical for thalassemia patients who require regular blood transfusions and are often forced to travel to Hyderabad for treatment. Thalassemia affects individuals across age groups, from children to adults.

In response to growing needs, the IRCS has established a dedicated ward for thalassemia patients. Due to shortages in blood stock, patients are frequently compelled to arrange for blood exchanges or spend thousands of rupees to obtain the required type. For instance, if a patient needs a unit of A-negative blood, family members or friends are often asked to donate any blood type in exchange.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, senior blood donor Chintala Gangadas shared that their group has been organising blood donation camps for over 25 years. “Compared to earlier times, the number of donors has increased, but it still falls short of the growing demand,” he said. “Our group focuses on emergency needs. Recently, four of our members saved a pregnant woman in Bardipur village by donating blood,” he added.

Bussa Anjaneyulu, chairman of the IRCS Nizamabad unit, noted that many youths are showing interest in donating blood. However, he explained that summer holidays have impacted the availability of student donors, affecting the turnout at donation camps. Under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme, thalassemia patients are provided with blood, along with food and accommodation.

Meanwhile, several dedicated donors have set records by donating blood over 100 times. Any healthy person aged 18 and above is eligible to donate. During seasonal outbreaks such as dengue, the demand for blood increases sharply. To maintain adequate reserves, both private and government blood banks are actively taking measures to ensure continuous supply.