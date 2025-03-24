Delivery executive attacked for helping woman get job

WARANGAL: A 25-year-old delivery executive was attacked by a group of about 10 people on Monday for helping a woman get a job in Hanamkonda district.





According to police reports, the incident unfolded when the delivery executive was seen talking with the woman near a consultancy in Hanamkonda Chowrasta. A man recorded their interaction, which the following day led to a confrontation.The man who recorded the video and others forcibly dragged the delivery executive onto his bike before assaulting him at Alankar Junction. The attackers then transported him to the woman's residence in Johnpeerilu, where he was further beaten up.He was then taken to Mandi Bazaar and later to a building behind a hotel where he was held captive and subjected to repeated violence. Abandoned near MGM Hospital around 7.30 pm, he eventually managed to reach the Hanamkonda police station with local assistance to file a complaint after receiving initial medical treatment.Police have since arrested the main accused and launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects.