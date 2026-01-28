Delivery Executive Assaulted At Pizza Outlet

Hyderabad: A delivery executive was reportedly assaulted by staff of a multinational pizza outlet in Nacharam on Sunday, after an argument over a low rating received on a food delivery platform. The incident was captured on CCTV.

According to reports, the executive had gone to the unit to pick up an order when staff confronted him, claiming his rating had affected the outlet’s online image. The argument escalated, and one staff member allegedly stepped outside and physically assaulted him.

Police said the matter was part of a personal rivalry and not a serious assault. The complaint initially lodged by the victim was later settled before the police. ENDS

Duo from Delhi held for chain snatching

LB Nagar police arrested two Delhi-NCR delivery workers, Akshay Kumar Sharma, 29, and Rohit, 26, for alleged involvement in multiple chain-snatching cases reported on January 17 in Hayathnagar, Nagole and Chaitanyapuri police limits. Police said the duo is part of a larger inter-state gang.

Investigators said the accused entered the city on a stolen bike and committed a theft earlier the same day in Gopalapuram police limits. They allegedly abandoned the vehicle near Sangeet crossroads in Secunderabad before fleeing to Delhi.

Police teams traced them using CCTV footage and call detail records, and arrested them in Delhi. Three gold chains — 6.4 grams (Chaitanyapuri), 20.8 grams (Nagole) and 28 grams (Hayathnagar) — along with two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Police said Akshay Kumar faces 20 cases across the country, including under the Arms Act, while Rohit has been involved in multiple snatching and theft cases in Delhi and Nagpur. Nine cases are also registered against them at Chaitanyapuri police station.

Officials added that the duo had been released from jail in July last year and allegedly resumed committing the same offences in Telangana. Fresh cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.





Man gets 11 years' jail for 2017 rape case

B. Tirupathi, I additional district and sessions judge, Medchal–Malkajgiri, sentenced 28-year-old Bitla Venkat Sai to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and one year of simple imprisonment in a rape case registered by Balanagar police in February 2017.

Cyberabad police said Sai had allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the pretext of marriage. The case was based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, who alleged that Sai developed intimacy with the victim by making a false promise of marriage and forcibly subjected her to sexual intercourse on several occasions.

On January 30, 2017, the accused allegedly refused to marry the victim following a quarrel, after which she attempted suicide and was hospitalised. After regaining consciousness on February 5, she stated that Sai had sexually assaulted her, threatened to kill her and her family, and circulate her photographs. Sai was arrested on February 12, 2017.