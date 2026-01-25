Delivery Execs Assault Security Staff, 2 Injured

HYDERABAD: Two security personnel working at a gated community were injured after being physically assaulted by a delivery executive and several others over a minor tiff, near Moosapet in Kukatpally at around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

According to Kukatpally inspector V. Subba Rao, the incident occurred at Rainbow Vistas Phase-2, when the accused, Wasim Khan, a Blinkit delivery executive, had come to deliver an order. When the two guards at the main gate asked him to show the delivery token, an argument broke out between them. Later, the security staff asked the delivery executive to deliver the order and leave.

Police said that around midnight, the delivery executive returned to the building along with a few others and allegedly attacked the security staff using sticks and safety cones kept near the gate. Two security guards were injured in the assault and were shifted to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

A police complaint was lodged by Vijay, the security manager. One of the injured guards has been identified as Nandan Kumar. Police said one of the guards suffered a fracture, while the other sustained a head injury. The other security guard is yet to be identified, police said.

During the initial altercation, police sources said security personnel had also allegedly hit the delivery executive mildly, following which the situation escalated. CCTV footage from the residential complex, showing the assault, later surfaced on social media and went viral.

Based on the complaint, the Kukatpally police registered a case against Wasim Khan and others involved in the assault. Police are analysing whether the accused were drunk but said that clearer details would emerge after the victims’ statements are recorded. Meanwhile, efforts are on to trace the accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway.