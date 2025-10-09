 Top
Delivery Boy Assaulted in Moghalpura

DC Correspondent
9 Oct 2025 1:58 AM IST

A case has been registered under Section 117(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.

“Kishan Kumar was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the court for judicial remand. The remaining two accused are absconding,” a police officer said. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old delivery boy was assaulted by three persons near Valmiki Temple, Sultanshahi, on Tuesday night. Moghalpura police said the victim is identified as Md. Nadeem-Ul-Qureshi of Javeed Nagar, Talabkatta. In his complaint, the victim stated that while he was standing near the temple, three unidentified men approached him and questioned why he was there. Without giving him a chance to respond, they suddenly attacked him, hitting his face repeatedly.

Nadeem suffered bleeding injuries to his lips and nose, and one of his upper front teeth was broken in the assault. Based on his complaint, police examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the accused as Kishan Kumar, his son, and a relative.

“Kishan Kumar was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the court for judicial remand. The remaining two accused are absconding,” a police officer said. A case has been registered under Section 117(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.

