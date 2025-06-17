Delimitation Process Underway for 18 New ULBs

Hyderabad: The delimitation of wards is underway in the newly constituted 18 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and the inclusion of areas into the existing 12 ULBs, one of the major steps ahead of the polls. The formation of new ULBs and the inclusion of areas was done over a period of time in 2024 and 2025. On Monday, the inquiry and disposal of views and suggestions received from people and public representatives was completed, and the issue of final notification will be done on June 21. Before the final notification, June 17, 18, it will be placed before the district collectors for approval.