Delimitation exercise: Pursue the Indira and Vajpayee models, Revanth to Centre

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy strongly opposed the proposed population-based delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, warning that it would politically marginalise the southern states.

Speaking at a joint action committee (JAC) meeting of Chief Ministers from non-BJP ruled states and political parties in Chennai on Saturday, Reddy demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi follow the precedent set by Indira Gandhi and Atal Behari Vajpayee by undertaking delimitation without increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

He contended that delimitation based on population would diminish the political influence of the southern region.

“It will politically limit us and make us secondary citizens. We cannot accept this move, which benefits northern states at our expense. States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will dominate Parliament. That’s not acceptable,” he said at the meeting that was hosted and chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Thanking Stalin for the initiative, Reddy said, "We are facing a serious challenge. The BJP is implementing a policy of ‘demographic penalty’ which punishes performing states like ours."

Revanth Reddy highlighted the contribution of southern states to India’s development since the time the country adopted family planning as a national policy in 1971. “We have become the spectacular south — leading in GDP growth, per capita income, infrastructure, jobs creation, and social welfare. Yet, proportionately speaking, we get less than what we contribute to the national exchequer,” he said.

Citing central fund allocations, Reddy pointed out the disparity: “For every rupee paid in taxes to the Centre, southern states like Tamil Nadu get back 26 paise, Karnataka 16 paise, Telangana 42 paise, and Kerala 49 paise. In contrast, Bihar gets Rs. 6.06, Uttar Pradesh Rs. 2.03, and Madhya Pradesh Rs. 1.73."

He urged Modi to adopt the Indira Gandhi and Vajpayee models. “Don’t increase Lok Sabha seats. Do delimitation within states, not between them. Adjust boundaries based on the latest census, increase SC and ST representation, and ensure 33 per cent women’s reservation,” Revanth Reddy said.

He cited his experience as the MP of Malkajgiri, the largest parliamentary constituency by voter size, to highlight the need for internal adjustments. “Malkajgiri had over 32 lakh voters and a population of more than 45 lakh. I understand the issue of large constituencies, but Parliament is for policy-making, not for resolving day-to-day issues — those are addressed at the state and local levels.”

He also rejected the idea of using a 'pro rata' formula, arguing that it too would disturb the balance of power.

“A single vote has made or unmade Central governments in India’s history. We must not allow any formula that skews power dynamics further,” he said.

Calling for unity, Revanth Reddy said, “The people, political parties, and leaders from southern states must come together and oppose this unfair delimitation plan. Let’s protect our political voice and ensure balanced federalism.”