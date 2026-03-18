Delhi Metro to Submit Report on Hyderabad Metro Operations Today

Hyderabad: Experts have called upon governments to adopt integrated mobility ecosystems to address fast-growing traffic issues in cities and improve people’s quality of life.

Speaking at the Second National Mobility Summit 2026, Sarfaraz Ahmad, managing director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “Urban mobility can no longer be addressed in silos. Cities across the world are moving towards integrated mobility ecosystems where roads, metro rail, buses, non-motorised transport, and technology-driven last-mile connectivity operate seamlessly together.” Ahmed is also the commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Hyderabad Metro Rail received the Innovation in Metro Rail and Multimodal Integration Award at the summit for its contribution to integrated urban mobility and metro infrastructure development in the city.

The summit, which was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Tuesday by transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, brought together policymakers, transport authorities, industry leaders, startups and technology providers to deliberate on future mobility in India. It was attended by Special Chief Secretary (transport) Vikas Raj and transport commissioner Dr K. Ilambarithi.

Echoing Ahmed, Dr Ilambarithi said mobility now extended beyond transport functions to wider urban outcomes. “Mobility today is no longer just about moving vehicles and people. It is about enabling economic growth, ensuring public safety, improving quality of life, and building sustainable cities for future generations,” he said.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nanduri Srinivas, adviser, traffic safety, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), said his team has prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for the 69.2-km Phase-I Hyderabad Metro Rail project, which would be submitted to the state government ahead of its takeover of the project.

Srinivas said his team has identified some issues arising out of the government takeover. If Keolis, which operates Hyderabad Metro for L&T, moves out suddenly, it could give rise to a situation.

The summit also focused on solutions and policies aimed at equipping stakeholders for eco-friendly and sustainable transport.

Addressing the summit, minister Ponnam Prabhakar said, “The state’s proactive approach towards sustainable mobility and electric vehicles. To reduce pollution and promote sustainable mobility, the government is expanding electric mobility in Hyderabad, including the introduction of electric buses and encouraging cleaner alternatives for autorickshaws,”

Start-ups showcased transport solutions at the venue. Hala, an EV bike rental startup, presented last-mile connectivity solutions with plans to deploy services at metro, bus and railway stations. Zippi was recognised as Mobility Start-up of the Year for its women-led electric mobility platform aimed at providing safe and sustainable transport through trained women drivers operating electric two-wheelers and cabs.