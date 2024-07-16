BRS MLC Kavitha Shifted to Delhi Hospital Due to Ill Health

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha shifted to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi after she developed health problems in Tihar jail where she was lodged after being arrested in connection with Delhi liquor scam.

After Kavitha collapsed in Tihar Jail, the prison authorities rushed her to the hospital for proper medical assistance in Delhi. She is in Tihar jail after being arrested in connection with liquor scam on March 15, 2024 and since then she is in judicial remand.

It was the CBI that first registered the Delhi liquor scam case and took up the probe and later ED started a detailed investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI. The ED arrested Kavitha on March 15, 2024 from her residence in Banjara Hills and lodged her in Tihar jail.

The CBI arrested her on April 11, 2024. A few days ago, Kavitha’s brother KT Rama Rao and brother-in-law T Harish Rao, both MLAs, met Kavitha in jail. They met Kavitha during ‘mulakath’ meeting after obtaining permission from the prison officials.

A few weeks ago, two former BRS Ministers - P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sathyavathi Rathod – also met Kavitha in the jail.