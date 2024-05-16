Delhi High Court Issues Notice to CBI on Kavitha’s Bail Plea

New Delhi: Delhi High Court issues notice to CBI on the bail plea filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with the liquor policy scam case.



HC also sought reply from CBI on Kavitha's plea challenging her CBI arrest and the trial court order remanding her to CBI custody.

Kavitha has filed two separate pleas. While one is an appeal against the trial court order denying bail, the other one is a writ petition challenfing the arrest and the remand order.

In the writ petition, she has also sought quashing of the order passed by the trial court by which CBI was granted permission to question her while she was in judicial custody after her arrest by the ED.