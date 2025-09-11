Delhi Cops Arrest 20-Yr-Old Terror Suspect In Bodhan

NIZAMABAD: A 20-year-old youth from Aneesanagar in Bodhan was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Delhi Police Special Cell as part of a crackdown on an alleged ISIS-inspired sleeper cell. The accused, identified as Mohammad Huzaifa Yemen, a BPharmacy student, is among five individuals arrested from different states over the past few days for suspected terror links and recruitment efforts.

A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell had been camping in Bodhan secretly for the last few days. On Wednesday, they took Huzaifa into custody and shifted him to New Delhi for investigation. According to police sources, the team reportedly seized PDF files containing literature related to arms, though no weapons or explosives were recovered from his possession.

Following Huzaifa’s arrest, Bodhan police also began investigating his activities. The Delhi Police confirmed that five persons were arrested from different parts of the country for alleged terror links, claiming they were attempting to recruit youngsters for ISIS. The prime accused, Ashar Danish of Ranchi, Jharkhand, allegedly used a special video-calling app to stay in touch with other suspects.

Reports indicate that Huzaifa came in contact with Ashar Danish regarding terror-related activities. After Danish’s arrest by the Delhi Police Special Cell, along with Jharkhand’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranchi police, other suspects came under scrutiny. Two more youths from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were also reportedly taken into custody.

However, Huzaifa’s family members denied any links between him and terror groups.