 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Participates in Bathukamma Celebrations

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Sept 2025 11:05 AM IST

The students present were not only enhancing the pride of Telugu culture, but also representing the youthful strength and energy of India

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Participates in Bathukamma Celebrations
x
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in Bathukamma festival organized by Telugu Students' Union at Ramjas College in New Delhi (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in Bathukamma festival organized by Telugu Students' Union at Ramjas College in New Delhi.

The Telugu community settled in Delhi has adorned the city with their hard work and talent, and has also added new colors to its culture. The students present were not only enhancing the pride of Telugu culture, but also representing the youthful strength and energy of India.

On the sacred occasion, an oath was also taken to protect culture and traditions and pass them on to future generations.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Delhi CM Chief Minister Rekha Gupta bathukamma festival Telugu community 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X