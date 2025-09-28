Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Participates in Bathukamma Celebrations

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in Bathukamma festival organized by Telugu Students' Union at Ramjas College in New Delhi.

The Telugu community settled in Delhi has adorned the city with their hard work and talent, and has also added new colors to its culture. The students present were not only enhancing the pride of Telugu culture, but also representing the youthful strength and energy of India.

On the sacred occasion, an oath was also taken to protect culture and traditions and pass them on to future generations.