DElEd 2nd Year Exams From September 22

HYDERABAD: The director of government examinations has announced that the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) second year examinations for the 2023-25 batch will begin on September 22. The schedule will also cover candidates from earlier batches who need to clear pending subjects.

The first paper, Education in Contemporary Indian Society, is scheduled for September 22 from 9 am to 12 noon. Subsequent papers include Integrating Gender and Inclusive Perspectives in Education, School Culture, Leadership and Teacher Development, Pedagogy of English at Primary Level and Pedagogy of Environmental Studies at Primary Level. The examinations conclude on September 27 with Pedagogy of Elementary Level, which offers optional subjects such as Telugu, Urdu, English, Mathematics, Science or Social Studies.

GHMC unveils civic projects in Khairatabad zone

Hyderabad: The GHMC on Monday inaugurated several civic development projects in the Khairatabad Zone. At Abids GPO Junction, minor civil repairs, thematic wall treatments and fresh coats of paint were executed at a cost of `49 lakh, aimed at improving both functionality and visual appeal. At Gun Park Junction, a digitally animated water fountain was unveiled to enhance the aesthetic experience of the historic landmark.

The island adjacent to BRK Bhavan underwent a comprehensive landscaping and civil makeover with an outlay of `50 lakh, designed to boost greenery and improve pedestrian ambience. At KBR Park, a new eco-friendly water fountain was introduced as part of GHMC’s strategy to enrich recreational spaces while promoting sustainable urban design

PG med seats need no fresh recognition: NMC

Hyderabad: The Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) clarified that medical colleges offering postgraduate courses need not apply separately for recognition of seats. Once a course is permitted, it is automatically deemed recognised.

In a notification to medical colleges, the PGMEB reiterated that under Paragraph 3.1(iv) of the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, both the course and permitted seats are recognised for registration of the awarded degree. The board noted that it continues to receive unnecessary applications and fees despite clear guidelines.

However, colleges must still submit an annual disclosure report with applicable fees through the NMC portal, as required under the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023. The board advised colleges to stop sending recognition proposals and instead focus on timely compliance with the annual reporting requirements

OGH gets refrigerated centrifuge

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital (OGH) received a Thermo Scientific Cryofuge-16 refrigerated centrifuge for its blood centre from Intas Foundation under a CSR initiative on Monday.

The large-capacity centrifuge, designed for blood banking and processing, separates components such as plasma and platelets quickly and safely. Hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay appreciated the donation, noting that the equipment will significantly enhance blood processing and patient care.

The blood centre at OGH is actively mobilising donations from across the city and the new centrifuge will help maximise the utility of collected blood by making its components available for wider medical use

HRC directs pharma college to return certificate





Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission has directed Nalanda College of Pharmacy, located on the Cherlapally–Hyderabad Road in Nalgonda, to return original educational certificates and issue Transfer Certificates to 16 B Pharmacy graduates of the 2021–25 batch. The students had been denied their documents on the grounds of pending government scholarship reimbursements.

The scholarships, amounting to up to `55,000 annually for minority students and `31,000 for others, have been pending for four years.

In its order under the chairmanship of Dr Justice Shameem Akther, the Commission held that retention of original certificates without justification violates constitutional and human rights under Article 21. It directed immediate interim relief to the students and summoned the college chairman and principal for an enquiry on September 8. Copies of the order were also sent to the Nalgonda District Collector and the Telangana Council for Higher Education for compliance

RTC to hike bus services to IT corridor

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced plans to add 50 new electric buses to its fleet, taking the total to 265, of which 200 are already operating in the IT corridor.

On Monday, TGSRTC officials met representatives of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India and the Telangana Facilities Management Council to propose dedicated electric bus services for IT and allied firms. The corporation said this would ease traffic congestion while ensuring safe, eco-friendly commutes.

Officials also said 275 Metro Deluxe buses, added under the Mahalakshmi scheme, can be reoriented to serve IT employees if required. TGSRTC MD V.C. Sajjanar highlighted the benefits of electric buses, stressing their role in reducing emissions, improving air quality and promoting public health.

The corporation offered to provide connectivity from areas such as Hayatnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Hakimpet and Boduppal to IT hubs including Wipro, WaveRock, Kokapet, T-Hub, Mindspace and Hitec City. Officials urged corporate transport heads to encourage employees to adopt public transport, noting that occupancy rates on corridor buses already exceed 100 per cent.

Some IT employees said wider adoption of public transport could significantly ease congestion, particularly during rains, and described the proposal as a potential game-changer

27,104 seats filled in TGICET 1st phas

HYDERABAD: A total of 27,104 seats were filled in the first phase of TGICET-2025 admissions to MBA and MCA programmes, accounting for 77.9 per cent of the 34,778 available.

The allotments included 22,762 MBA seats and 4,342 MCA seats, leaving 7,674 vacant. Admissions were made across 279 colleges, of which 75 filled all their seats. Allotments also covered 812 candidates under the EWS quota, while Sports and NCC seats will be filled in the final phase.

Of 58,985 qualified candidates, 30,269 completed certificate verification and 29,466 exercised 4,46,142 options.

Students must download allotment orders, pay tuition fees online and complete self-reporting on the official portal by September 5. Failure to do so will result in cancellation. They must then report to the allotted colleges on September 15 and 16 with transfer certificates and required documents. Candidates satisfied with their allotments need not participate in the final phase, while others may opt again for different colleges or courses.