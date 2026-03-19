Delayed Flowering, Surge in Pests Threaten Mango Yield in Karimnagar, Warangal

KARIMNAGAR, WARANGAL: Mango growers in Jagtial and the erstwhile Warangal districts are facing the prospect of a second consecutive crop loss following erratic weather, pest attacks and unseasonal cold spells that led to large-scale flower drop.

In Jagtial district, where orchards cover nearly 37,000 acres, officials said the November-January flowering window was delayed, with only 5 to 10 per cent of trees blooming on time due to unusually cold nights and sharp day-night temperature variations.

Heavy rainfall in the closing months of last year kept soil moisture levels high, and subsequent cyclonic conditions disrupted the flowering cycle. In areas where flowering occurred, the absence of consistent afternoon heat affected fruit setting.

The situation worsened in February with pest infestations. Extended winter conditions and heavy morning dew led to the spread of Thrips and Leafhoppers, along with sooty mould caused by honeydew, resulting in up to 90 per cent of flowers turning black and withering in some areas.

District horticulture officer, Warangal, Shankar called for immediate scientific intervention. “The weather has been favourable for pests like Thrips and Hoppers. Farmers are advised to adopt strict management practices to save the remaining fruit set. They are recommended for installing blue sticky traps for Thrips and spraying a mix of 5ml Neem oil or 2ml Fipronil per liter of water. For Hoppers, 2ml of Buprofezin per litre is essential,” he stated.

Farmers said the losses could exceed last year’s damage, when delayed flowering and extreme summer heat reduced output by nearly half.

Ramesh, a mango farmer from Narsampet, said, “We saw a very good initial flowering and hoped to recover the losses of the last three years. But the sudden cold and the ‘Teane Manchu’ (honeydew) have ruined everything. We have spent thousands on pesticides, but the flowers are still falling. With the wind-storms that started early this summer, they have nothing left to harvest.”

Durgaiah, a farmer from Jagtial, said, “Jagtial is a hub that attracts traders from Delhi and all over India. If the yield is this low, the market will collapse and mango farmers won't even cover their investment costs.”

Telangana’s mango sector typically generates around Rs 1,500 crore in trade with an average annual production of 10.30 lakh tonnes. The current pest impact and weather disruptions are likely to affect both output and market arrivals this season.