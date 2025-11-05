Delayed Bridge Works: Villagers Protest with Donkey Rally in Jangaon

Warangal: The villagers of Ganugupahad and Chita Koduru villages staged a novel protest at the Ambedkar centre in Jangaon district against the state government’s delay in restoring two bridges that collapsed two years ago.

Members of the Bridge Sadhana Samithi fixed the photos of roads minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on a donkey and paraded it through the town.

The villagers accused the government of negligence despite repeated appeals for restoration of the bridges.

When the protestors tried to enter the collectorate, the police intervened, removed the minister’s photos from the donkey and prevented the protesters from moving forward. The villagers performed a Shirshasana (headstand) outside the collectorate to press their demand.

The police detained several association leaders and later shifted them to the police station.

Association leader Y Karunakar said the two bridges connecting Ganugupahad and Chitakoduru to Husnabad were washed away two years ago. The previous BRS government had sanctioned `10 crore for the projects. However, the work stopped shortly after its start due to the state assembly elections.

After the formation of the new government, it failed to resume the work. Even the temporary link that was laid was also washed away due to the recent heavy rains. The association wants the government to take up the construction work soon. Else, they would intensify the movement along with other people’s organizations, the leader said.

Meanwhile, a police team led by deputy police commissioner Raja Mahendra Naik visited the scene of the collapsed Chitakoduru bridge. They assessed the damage caused to it by the heavy rains and stated that measures were being taken to ensure people’s safety and restore the transportation facilities.