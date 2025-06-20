Delay In Stipend Hits Poor Junior Doctors Hard

Hyderabad:While the junior doctors in government colleges are still waiting for the hikes in stipends which they were promised last year, the interns of private medical colleges have not got a single paisa.

The junior doctors were told that the GO 59 that was released in 2023 and ordered for a hike in stipends, was supposed to come into force from January this year. However, the doctors have not received their promised hikes and the stipend for May have also not been credited till now.

Moreover, the doctors highlighted the difficulties faced by students belonging to minority, SC, ST and BC categories as they have not received their scholarships and fee reimbursements.



"The scholarships have been irregular, partial and in many cases, absent. Educational institutions are withholding essential certificates, forcing students to make out-of-pocket payments, adding financial burden on their families," said Dr Isaac Newton, TJUDA President.



They also mentioned that the GO for increase in the honorarium of senior residents has also not been enforced yet. Immediate need for stipend hike in line with inflation and increased workload.



The TJUDA team met health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Thursday and presented these issues along with others such as strengthening of faculty positions in government medical colleges, improvement of infrastructure and equipment in colleges and hospitals for better working conditions.

The minister further committed to convening a follow-up meeting with TJUDA representatives on June 25, 2025, during which the outcomes of the cabinet meeting and a detailed action plan would be shared. He assured that a formal report along with recommendations would be placed before the State Cabinet during the meeting scheduled on June 24, 2025.



