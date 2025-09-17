Delay In Fee Reimbursement Affects Careers, Say Students

Hyderabad: Graduates in the state say they are losing out on job offers and overseas admissions as colleges continue to withhold certificates due to pending fee reimbursement arrears, which have mounted to nearly Rs 8,200 crore.

Students said many were forced to borrow heavily to pay fees and retrieve certificates, while others missed deadlines for joining companies or foreign universities. “Some of us had jobs in hand but couldn’t take them up because colleges refused to release certificates. This delay is not just financial, it is destroying futures,” said Ruksar Fatima, an intern who completed her DPharm, speaking to Deccan Chronicle.

The government has so far released only Rs 600 crore and announced that dues would be cleared in phases. Students questioned how such a small allocation could help when arrears from the past six years total over Rs 8,000 crore.

They pointed out that while thousands of crores are being earmarked for projects like Musi River rejuvenation and Fourth City development, the scheme that supports the education of 14 lakh students is being neglected.

College managements reported being unable to pay lecturers’ salaries for months or even cover campus rent. Many teaching staff earlier told DC that their families were suffering as a result.

Students welcomed the promise to release funds gradually but stressed that arrears must be cleared in full. “For six years, about Rs 8,200 crore has remained pending. The government has often made such promises, but this time it must act. After Dasara, we will step up our movement if the arrears are not cleared,” warned a BC students’ welfare group.

Speakers at a separate meeting alleged that the deliberate weakening of the reimbursement scheme was a form of discrimination against BCs and poorer communities. They said the programme had transformed villages, reduced child labour, and opened higher education in medicine, engineering, and postgraduate studies to children of agricultural workers. “Weakening this scheme is an attempt to shut those doors,” said student activist Naveen Medula.