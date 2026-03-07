Delaware Governor Meets Revanth Reddy; Discuss Reforms in Health, Education Sectors

Hyderabad: Delaware Governor Matt Meyer, DE of United States on Saturday met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

During the discussion, Matt Meyer spoke with the Chief Minister about reforms in the health and education sectors. The Delaware Governor explained the welfare initiatives implemented in the state, including housing schemes for poor and middle-class families, loan relief measures, and other public welfare programmes.

Issues related to data protection and universal health care were also discussed during the meeting. Matt Meyer invited the Chief Minister to visit Delaware along with a Telangana delegation. He expressed hope that strong relations between Telangana and Delaware would continue to grow in the future.