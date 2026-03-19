Defence Officials, Citizens Block Housing Board Work

Hyderabad: A long-pending land issue at Mahendra Hills in Secunderabad has resurfaced after a dispute broke out over an 18-acre parcel allotted to the Telangana Housing Board, with multiple parties now claiming ownership.

The land, located in Survey No. 844/1, is part of a larger 312-acre parcel recorded as government land. Over the years, portions of this land have been allocated to various institutions, including a girls’ gurukul school, the water board, welfare departments and other organisations.

According to officials, the 18-acre portion was allotted to the Housing Board in 2008. On March 10, senior officials, including principal secretary V.P. Gautham, along with GHMC engineers and land acquisition officials, visited the site and directed that a compound wall be constructed to secure the land.

However, when Housing Board engineers began the work, defence authorities and private individuals reached the side and objected, leading to arguments at the site and stoppage of the construction.

Defence officials reportedly claimed that around eight acres within the allocated land fell under their jurisdiction, citing General Land Register records. At the same time, a group of private individuals has approached revenue and police authorities, stating that three flats in the area were regularised and registered in 2010 under relevant government orders.

The situation has led to confusion over overlapping claims, with revenue and police officials now involved in examining records and maintaining order at the site.