Defamation Case: Nagarjuna, Chay Appear Before Court

Hyderabad: Film actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Akkineni Naga Chaitanya on Wednesday appeared before the Magistrate court of Nampally over a defamation case against endowments minister Konda Surekha.

Earlier, Surekha made controversial remarks about the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha and alleged that K.T. Rama Rao was the reason for divorce. Aggrieved with her remarks, Nagarjuna filed a complaint and filed defamation case. The court recorded the statements of Nagarjuna.