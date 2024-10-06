Defamation case against CM soon: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday declared that he would step up his battle with Congress leaders and said he would soon file a defamation case against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He also said that forests and environment minister Konda Surekha must unconditionally apologise to him for her comments, which were condemned widely.





Addressing a gathering of farmers in Kandukur, he slammed the state government for not keeping its promises to the farming community. Rama Rao said he has already filed a defamation petition against Surekha and he is going to file a case against the Chief Minister in the coming days for the abusive comments made against him. The BRS leader said, “There is no question of letting the foul mouths of the Congress get away anymore. While they were in the opposition, we let go of their comments. But no more.”



Rama Rao alleged that the CM took up the Musi River project only to make money. He claims he has Rs 1.50 lakh crore for it but has no money to give to farmers to keep his promises. “The promise of a Rs 500 bonus for paddy is restricted only to fine varieties contrary to what Revanth Reddy said before the elections. Lakhs of farmers are still to get the loan waiver, and there is no sign of the promised increase of Rythu Bandhu. Forget the Rs 7,500 per acre, the government has not even paid Rythu Bandhu Rs 5000 per acre for the Kharif season,” Rama Rao explained.



On demolitions of houses along the Musi, the BRS leader called on the Chief Minister to first demolish his house and of his brother's in Reddy Kunta. Revanth Reddy wants money to send to Rahul Gandhi. "If protecting your seat is all you care for, then the four crore Telangana people will contribute and send you money. Demolish our homes but not those of the poor," Rama Rao said. He added that the BRS will provide free legal service to anyone who seeks to challenge the demolition of their homes.



The protest by farmers in Kandukur on Saturday demanding that the government keep its promises will spread to the rest of the state, he warned.



