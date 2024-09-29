DEF Launches Sign Care for Deaf Healthcare Access

Hyderabad: The Deaf Enabled Foundation (DEF) celebrated the International Week of Deaf People on Saturday at CSI Wesley Engineering College, Secunderabad at an event that brought together the community of hearing challenged persons presented cultural performances.

A key highlight was the launch of the Sign Care initiative, a collaboration with the KIMS Foundation and Research Centre. Sign Care, India’s first sign language-enabled telemedicine platform, aims to provide accessible healthcare services to deaf individuals nationwide, bridging the communication gap between healthcare providers and deaf patients. Dr V. Bhujanga Rao Vepakomma, Chairman of KIMS Foundation and Research Centre, said Sign Care would make quality healthcare accessible to all. T.K.M. Sandeep, founder of DEF, expressed pride in using technology to reach even the remotest parts of the country.