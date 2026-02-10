Deer Killed in Road Accident Inside Kawal Tiger Reserve

Adilabad:A deer was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the road near Iqbalpur village in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district on Tuesday afternoon, within the eco-sensitive zone of the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

According to officials, the deer suddenly emerged from the forest area adjoining the road and attempted to cross, when a car travelling towards Nirmal struck it. The animal died on the spot.

Forest officials registered a case and have begun an investigation into the incident.

Police and forest officials have reiterated advisories to motorists to strictly adhere to the 30 kmph speed limit while passing through the eco-sensitive zone of the Kawal Tiger Reserve to prevent such accidents.