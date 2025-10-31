Deep Fake a Huge Menace, Says Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and popular film actor Chiranjeevi termed the deep fake a huge menace and assured the public that the Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar were taking the matter seriously and personally supervising the case.

He said that the public should not fear cybercrimes as the police system is fully supportive. He said this while participating in 'Run for Unity' organized by Hyderabad police on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man of India and architect of United India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The birth anniversary was celebrated nationwide as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.

He said Sardar Patel's strong resolve, vision, and dedication were exemplary for the present generation and referred to Sardar Patel as the great blessing who unified a fragmented nation of 560 pieces into 'One Nation'.

He praised the police for taking Sardar Patel's message of 'Unity in Diversity' to the masses through such programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivadhar Reddy said this was more than just a 'run' and it is an inspiration for everyone to commit to national unity. He lauded Sardar Patel's determination, which led to the successful integration of over 560 princely states, thereby strengthening the nation.

Sajjanar said the youth should take Sardar Patel as an ideal and strive for the creation of a good society. He advised the public not to panic about cybercrimes. Specifically, the 'deep fake' issue is being taken seriously, and the police are focusing on tracing the roots of the cybercriminals involved.

He cautioned that children giving away 'mule accounts' to cybercriminals for small amounts of Rs.5,000 or Rs.10,000 risk facing legal troubles.

The run was primarily held at People's Plaza on Necklace Road, along with parallel events conducted across seven zones under the city police jurisdiction. The event was organized to reaffirm the commitment to the nation's unity, integrity, and security, drawing inspiration from Sardar Patel's outstanding contribution to the political integration of India. Approximately, 5000 citizens and runners participated enthusiastically in the 'Run for Unity'.