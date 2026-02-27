DEECET Scheduled for May 21-22; Online Applications Open March 15

HYDERABAD: The Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) will take place on May 21 and 22, with online applications opening from March 15 to April 15, according to a statement on Friday. The test is held for admissions to diplma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) and diploma in pre-school education (DPSE).

The computer-based test will be conducted in entry into two-year courses in government DIETs and private unaided elementary teacher education institutions, including minority and non-minority colleges.

The information bulletin, which contains details on eligibility, syllabus, model paper and application procedure, will be available from March 5 on the official website. Candidates must submit applications through the same website. Application fee is `450 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and `500 for others, payable through the online payment gateway only.