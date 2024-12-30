DEECET-2024: Remaining Seats Open for Web Counselling

Hyderabad: All the candidates who secured a rank in the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET-2024) for admission into Diploma in Elementary Dducation (D.El.Ed) or Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) for 2024-25, through web counselling, can now opt for remaining seats if they could not get seats in the Phase-1 and Phase-2 web counselling.

The submission of web-based preferences of colleges by them will be done from January 2 to 4. The allotment of seats will be held on January 9.

Candidates will be able to pay the college fees to their respective colleges from January 9 to 13. Reporting to the colleges concerned will be done on January 16.